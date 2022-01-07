Tremont overcomes Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in competitive affair 60-56

Tremont poked just enough holes in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's defense to garner a taut 60-56 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 29, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Tremont took on Havana on December 29 at Havana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Tremont made the first move by forging a 19-9 margin over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley after the first quarter.
The Turks kept a 31-29 half margin at the Falcons' expense.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley moved ahead of Tremont 51-46 to start the fourth quarter.
The Turks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-5 advantage in the frame.
