Tremont overcomes Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in competitive affair 60-56

Tremont poked just enough holes in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's defense to garner a taut 60-56 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 29, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Tremont took on Havana on December 29 at Havana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Tremont made the first move by forging a 19-9 margin over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley after the first quarter.

The Turks kept a 31-29 half margin at the Falcons' expense.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley moved ahead of Tremont 51-46 to start the fourth quarter.

The Turks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-5 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

