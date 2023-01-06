Tremont slips past Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 70-64

Tremont walked the high-wire before edging Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 70-64 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 6.
Last season, Tremont and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off on January 15, 2022 at Tremont High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Tremont faced off against Springfield Calvary and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Clinton on December 28 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
