Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Tremont did exactly that with a 59-37 win against Hartsburg-Emden in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Tremont drew first blood by forging a 20-12 margin over Hartsburg-Emden after the first quarter.

The Turks' shooting darted in front for a 33-20 lead over the Stags at halftime.

Tremont charged to a 54-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Turks maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 11-5 in the final quarter.

