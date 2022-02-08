Tuscola buries Decatur St. Teresa under avalanche of points 61-37

Tuscola showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Decatur St. Teresa 61-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 8.
The Warriors moved in front of the Bulldogs 16-7 to begin the second quarter.
Tuscola's offense pulled ahead to a 35-16 lead over Decatur St. Teresa at the half.
Tuscola's domination showed as it carried a 50-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
