Tuscola buries Decatur St. Teresa under avalanche of points 61-37

Tuscola showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Decatur St. Teresa 61-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 8.

In recent action on February 1, Tuscola faced off against Clinton and Decatur St Teresa took on Sullivan on January 31 at Sullivan High School.

The Warriors moved in front of the Bulldogs 16-7 to begin the second quarter.

Tuscola's offense pulled ahead to a 35-16 lead over Decatur St. Teresa at the half.

Tuscola's domination showed as it carried a 50-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

