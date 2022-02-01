Tuscola darts by Clinton in easy victory 73-44

Yes, Tuscola looked superb in beating Clinton, but no autographs please after its 73-44 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 1.
In recent action on January 25, Tuscola faced off against Arthur/Okaw Christian Co-Op and Clinton took on Mt Pulaski on January 25 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. Click here for a recap
