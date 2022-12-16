Tuscola drums Argenta-Oreana with resounding beat 70-31

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuscola left no doubt on Friday, controlling Argenta-Oreana from start to finish for a 70-31 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 16.

Last season, Tuscola and Argenta-Oreana squared off with December 17, 2021 at Tuscola High School last season. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 9, Tuscola squared off with Urbana University Laboratory in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

