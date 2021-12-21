Tuscola earns solid win over Arcola 44-28

Tuscola put together a victorious gameplan to stop Arcola 44-28 at Arcola High on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Tuscola opened a modest 14-10 gap over Arcola at halftime.
In recent action on December 7, Arcola faced off against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op and Tuscola took on Fisher on December 11 at Fisher High School. For a full recap, click here.
