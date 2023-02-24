Tuscola dumped Arcola 63-46 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Tuscola and Arcola faced off on Feb. 25, 2022 at Arcola High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 18, Tuscola faced off against Hume Shiloh . For a full recap, click here. Arcola took on Georgetown La Salette on Feb. 18 at Arcola High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
