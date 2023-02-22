Tuscola didn't tinker with Villa Grove, scoring a 101-35 result in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Tuscola and Villa Grove played in a 82-22 game on Nov. 30, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 18, Tuscola faced off against Hume Shiloh . For a full recap, click here. Villa Grove took on Chrisman on Feb. 18 at Villa Grove High School. For results, click here.
