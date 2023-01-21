Tuscola manhandles Danville Schlarman 58-11

Tuscola flexed its muscle and floored Danville Schlarman 58-11 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Tuscola and Danville Schlarman played in a 66-29 game on January 22, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Tuscola faced off against Sullivan and Danville Schlarman took on Cayuga North Vermillion on January 14 at Cayuga North Vermillion High School. For more, click here.
