Tuscola outlasts Shelbyville 49-38

Tuscola charged Shelbyville and collected a 49-38 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Tuscola darted in front of Shelbyville 26-15 to begin the second quarter.
Tuscola's position showed as it carried a 41-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 7, Tuscola faced off against Clinton and Shelbyville took on Sullivan on January 7 at Shelbyville High School. For a full recap, click here.
