Tuscola overcomes Monticello 42-32

Playing with a winning hand, Tuscola trumped Monticello 42-32 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Tuscola drew first blood by forging a 12-4 margin over Monticello after the first quarter.

The Warriors' shooting jumped in front for a 23-13 lead over the Sages at the intermission.

Tuscola charged to a 29-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Sages closed the lead with a 19-13 margin in the final quarter.