Tuscola overcomes Monticello 42-32

Playing with a winning hand, Tuscola trumped Monticello 42-32 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Tuscola drew first blood by forging a 12-4 margin over Monticello after the first quarter.
The Warriors' shooting jumped in front for a 23-13 lead over the Sages at the intermission.
Tuscola charged to a 29-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Sages closed the lead with a 19-13 margin in the final quarter.
The last time Monticello and Tuscola played in a 50-34 game on December 29, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 17, Monticello faced off against Breese Mater Dei and Tuscola took on Arcola on December 20 at Tuscola High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.