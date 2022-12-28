Tuscola overcomes Monticello 42-32

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Playing with a winning hand, Tuscola trumped Monticello 42-32 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Tuscola drew first blood by forging a 12-4 margin over Monticello after the first quarter.

The Warriors' shooting jumped in front for a 23-13 lead over the Sages at the intermission.

Tuscola charged to a 29-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Sages closed the lead with a 19-13 margin in the final quarter.

The last time Monticello and Tuscola played in a 50-34 game on December 29, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 17, Monticello faced off against Breese Mater Dei and Tuscola took on Arcola on December 20 at Tuscola High School. For a full recap, click here.

