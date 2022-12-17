Tuscola overpowers Kansas Tri-County in thorough fashion 62-23

The force was strong for Tuscola as it pierced Kansas Tri-County during Saturday's 62-23 thumping in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.