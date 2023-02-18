Tuscola raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 79-14 win over Hume Shiloh during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Recently on Feb. 13, Tuscola squared off with Altamont in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

