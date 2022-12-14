 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuscola produces precision performance against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 61-41

Tuscola's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 61-41 on December 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Tuscola squared off with January 17, 2022 at Tuscola High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Tuscola faced off against Urbana University Laboratory and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Decatur St Teresa on December 8 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For more, click here.

