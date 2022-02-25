Tuscola rains all over Arcola 56-33

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Tuscola turned out the lights on Arcola 56-33 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Warriors' shooting jumped to a 24-15 lead over the Purple Riders at the half.

The Warriors took control in the third quarter with a 40-25 advantage over the Purple Riders.

