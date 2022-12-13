 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuscola sets early tone to dominate Broadlands Heritage 54-22

Tuscola controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 54-22 victory over Broadlands Heritage in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 7, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Westville and Tuscola took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on December 6 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

