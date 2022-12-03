Tuscola soars over Bethany Okaw Valley 69-41

Tuscola controlled the action to earn an impressive 69-41 win against Bethany Okaw Valley on December 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Bethany Okaw Valley and Tuscola faced off on December 23, 2021 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. For more, click here.
