Tuscola tackles Arthur/Okaw Christian Co-Op 88-40

Tuscola dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 88-40 victory over Arthur/Okaw Christian Co-Op on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Warriors' shooting pulled ahead to a 53-28 lead over the Conquering Riders at halftime.

Recently on January 17 , Tuscola squared up on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

