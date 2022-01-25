Tuscola tackles Arthur/Okaw Christian Co-Op 88-40

Tuscola dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 88-40 victory over Arthur/Okaw Christian Co-Op on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The Warriors' shooting pulled ahead to a 53-28 lead over the Conquering Riders at halftime.
Recently on January 17 , Tuscola squared up on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in a basketball game . For more, click here.
