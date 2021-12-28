 Skip to main content
Tuscola triumphs in strong showing over Colfax Ridgeview 62-38

Tuscola's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 62-38 win over Colfax Ridgeview in Illinois boys basketball action on December 28.

Tuscola moved in front of Colfax Ridgeview 24-11 to begin the second quarter.

Tuscola's offense pulled ahead to a 38-22 lead over Colfax Ridgeview at halftime.

The Warriors' dominance showed as they carried a 49-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 23 , Tuscola squared up on Bethany Okaw Valley in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

