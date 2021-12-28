Tuscola triumphs in strong showing over Colfax Ridgeview 62-38

Tuscola's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 62-38 win over Colfax Ridgeview in Illinois boys basketball action on December 28.
Tuscola moved in front of Colfax Ridgeview 24-11 to begin the second quarter.
Tuscola's offense pulled ahead to a 38-22 lead over Colfax Ridgeview at halftime.
The Warriors' dominance showed as they carried a 49-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
