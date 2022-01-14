Urbana pockets solid victory over Champaign Central 42-40

Mighty close, mighty fine, Urbana wore a victory shine after clipping Champaign Central 42-40 at Urbana High on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 8, Urbana faced off against Glendale Nicolet and Champaign Central took on Normal Community West on January 7 at Normal Community West. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.