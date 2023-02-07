Impressive was a ready adjective for Urbana University's 53-30 throttling of Forsyth Decatur Christian in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 7.
In recent action on January 30, Forsyth Decatur Christian faced off against Normal Calvary . For a full recap, click here. Urbana University took on Arthur Christian on January 27 at Urbana University Laboratory High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.