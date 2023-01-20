Urbana University Laboratory outclasses DeLand-Weldon 57-46

Urbana University Laboratory put its nose to the grindstone and turned back DeLand-Weldon in a 57-46 decision in Illinois boys basketball action on January 20.
In recent action on January 11, DeLand-Weldon faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Urbana University Laboratory took on Hoopeston on January 13 at Hoopeston Area High School. For more, click here.
