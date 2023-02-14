Vandalia poked just enough holes in Pana's defense to garner a taut, 56-53 victory on February 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Pana and Vandalia squared off with February 8, 2022 at Pana High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on February 7, Pana faced off against Greenville. Click here for a recap.
