Virden North Mac cancels check from Beardstown 60-43

Beardstown was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Virden North Mac prevailed 60-43 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Virden North Mac and Beardstown squared off with January 8, 2022 at Virden North Mac High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on January 6, Virden North Mac squared off with Greenville in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.