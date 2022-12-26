Virden North Mac comes to play in easy win over White Hall North Greene 56-23

Virden North Mac controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-23 win against White Hall North Greene at Virden North Mac High on December 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Virden North Mac a 21-9 lead over White Hall North Greene.
The Panthers registered a 35-15 advantage at half over the Spartans.
Virden North Mac stormed to a 51-19 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers held on with a 5-4 scoring edge in the final quarter.
