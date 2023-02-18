Virden North Mac survived Athens in a 54-46 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Athens and Virden North Mac played in a 46-35 game on Jan. 6, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Athens faced off against Mason City Illini Central . For results, click here. Virden North Mac took on Hillsboro on Feb. 10 at Hillsboro High School. For a full recap, click here.
