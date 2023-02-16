Staunton got no credit and no consideration from Virden North Mac, which slammed the door 65-34 on Feb. 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Virden North Mac and Staunton faced off on January 4, 2022 at Staunton High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 11, Staunton faced off against Pawnee . For results, click here. Virden North Mac took on Hillsboro on Feb. 10 at Hillsboro High School. Click here for a recap.
Lede AI Sports Desk
