Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Virden North Mac still prevailed 60-47 against Carlinville at Virden North Mac High on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Virden North Mac and Carlinville squared off with January 19, 2022 at Carlinville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 24, Carlinville faced off against Springfield Lutheran. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
