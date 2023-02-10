Virden North Mac finally found a way to top Hillsboro 79-71 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Hillsboro and Virden North Mac squared off with January 11, 2022 at Hillsboro High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 27, Hillsboro faced off against Gillespie. Click here for a recap.
