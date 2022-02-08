Virden North Mac survives taut tilt with Raymond Lincolnwood 40-36

Virden North Mac topped Raymond Lincolnwood 40-36 in a tough tilt during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 25, Virden North Mac faced off against Pleasant Plains and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Staunton on January 29 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Virden North Mac's offense moved to a 15-14 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood at the intermission.
Raymond Lincolnwood moved ahead of Virden North Mac 28-25 to start the fourth quarter.
The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Lancers 15-8 in the last stanza.
