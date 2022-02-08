Virden North Mac survives taut tilt with Raymond Lincolnwood 40-36

Virden North Mac topped Raymond Lincolnwood 40-36 in a tough tilt during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Virden North Mac's offense moved to a 15-14 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood at the intermission.

Raymond Lincolnwood moved ahead of Virden North Mac 28-25 to start the fourth quarter.

The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Lancers 15-8 in the last stanza.

