Warrensburg-Latham finds its footing in victory over Decatur St. Teresa 49-24

Warrensburg-Latham's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Decatur St. Teresa during a 49-24 blowout on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Warrensburg-Latham darted in front of Decatur St. Teresa 7-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals' offense pulled ahead to a 26-8 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.

Warrensburg-Latham's rule showed as it carried a 43-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.