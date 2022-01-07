Warrensburg-Latham finds its footing in victory over Decatur St. Teresa 49-24

Warrensburg-Latham's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Decatur St. Teresa during a 49-24 blowout on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Warrensburg-Latham darted in front of Decatur St. Teresa 7-4 to begin the second quarter.
The Cardinals' offense pulled ahead to a 26-8 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.
Warrensburg-Latham's rule showed as it carried a 43-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 30, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Petersburg PORTA and Decatur St Teresa took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on December 28 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
