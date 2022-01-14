Warrensburg-Latham mauls Sullivan in strong showing 60-38

Warrensburg-Latham showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Sullivan 60-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 7, Sullivan faced off against Shelbyville and Warrensburg-Latham took on Decatur St Teresa on January 7 at Warrensburg-Latham High School. For more, click here.
The Cardinals fought to a 27-21 half margin at the Redskins' expense.
Warrensburg-Latham jumped on top over Sullivan 45-27 heading to the fourth quarter.
