Warrensburg-Latham rides the rough off Decatur Lutheran 60-47

Warrensburg-Latham charged Decatur Lutheran and collected a 60-47 victory on December 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on December 3, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Moweaqua Central A & M and Warrensburg-Latham took on Argenta-Oreana on December 3 at Argenta-Oreana High School. For a full recap, click here.

