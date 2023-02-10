Washington's river of points eventually washed away Canton in a 57-31 cavalcade in Illinois boys basketball on February 10.
The first quarter gave Washington a 14-13 lead over Canton.
The Panthers opened a close 26-21 gap over the Little Giants at the half.
Washington charged to a 43-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-5 advantage in the frame.
