Washington's river of points eventually washed away Canton in a 57-31 cavalcade in Illinois boys basketball on February 10.

The first quarter gave Washington a 14-13 lead over Canton.

The Panthers opened a close 26-21 gap over the Little Giants at the half.

Washington charged to a 43-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-5 advantage in the frame.

The last time Washington and Canton played in a 54-44 game on January 7, 2022. Click here for a recap.

