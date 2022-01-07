Washington takes a toll on Canton 54-44

Riding a wave of production, Washington dunked Canton 54-44 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Washington moved in front of Canton 30-22 to begin the second quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Little Giants 24-22 in the final period.
In recent action on December 28, Canton faced off against Glasford Illini Bluffs and Washington took on Springfield Lanphier on December 28 at Springfield Lanphier High School. Click here for a recap
