Waverly South County carves slim margin over Springfield Lutheran 63-54

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Waverly South County nipped Springfield Lutheran 63-54 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Waverly South County a 11-4 lead over Springfield Lutheran.

The Vipers fought to a 32-22 intermission margin at the Crusaders' expense.

Springfield Lutheran showed its spirit while rallying to within 42-35 in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Vipers outscored the Crusaders 21-19 in the final quarter.