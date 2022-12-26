Waverly South County carves slim margin over Springfield Lutheran 63-54

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Waverly South County nipped Springfield Lutheran 63-54 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Waverly South County a 11-4 lead over Springfield Lutheran.
The Vipers fought to a 32-22 intermission margin at the Crusaders' expense.
Springfield Lutheran showed its spirit while rallying to within 42-35 in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Vipers outscored the Crusaders 21-19 in the final quarter.
In recent action on December 21, Waverly South County faced off against Williamsville and Springfield Lutheran took on Athens on December 13 at Athens High School.
