Waverly South County casts spell on Carrollton 53-51

Mighty close, mighty fine, Waverly South County wore a victory shine after clipping Carrollton 53-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.

Recently on December 17 , Waverly South County squared up on Raymond Lincolnwood in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 16-16 duel in the first quarter.

The Vipers registered a 30-21 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.

The Vipers moved ahead of the Hawks 42-39 as the fourth quarter started.

