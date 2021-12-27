Waverly South County casts spell on Carrollton 53-51

Mighty close, mighty fine, Waverly South County wore a victory shine after clipping Carrollton 53-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 16-16 duel in the first quarter.

The Vipers registered a 30-21 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.

The Vipers moved ahead of the Hawks 42-39 as the fourth quarter started.

