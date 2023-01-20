Waverly South County comes up short in matchup with Springfield Calvary 80-65

Springfield Calvary called "game" in the waning moments of an 80-65 defeat of Waverly South County on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 13, Springfield Calvary faced off against Riverton and Waverly South County took on Beardstown on January 14 at Waverly South County High School. For more, click here.
