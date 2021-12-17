Waverly South County flies high over Raymond Lincolnwood 51-28

Waverly South County's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 51-28 win over Raymond Lincolnwood for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 17.
The Vipers' offense darted to a 25-17 lead over the Lancers at halftime.
In recent action on December 3, Waverly South County faced off against New Berlin and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Bethany Okaw Valley on December 10 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. Click here for a recap
