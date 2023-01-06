Waverly South County records thin win against Auburn 58-52

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Waverly South County did just enough to beat Auburn 58-52 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 28, Auburn faced off against Waverly South County and Auburn took on Greenfield-Northwestern Coop on December 29 at Auburn High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.