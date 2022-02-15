Waverly's trick is no treat for Springfield Lutheran 66-39

Waverly stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 66-39 win over Springfield Lutheran in Illinois boys basketball action on February 15.

The Scotties opened with a 43-20 advantage over the Crusaders through the first quarter.

The Scotties breathed fire ahead of the Crusaders 66-39 as the fourth quarter started.

