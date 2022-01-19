 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Well worth the ticket, Cerro Gordo outlasts Arcola in an overtime affair 57-56

Why not extra basketball? The spectators did not mind that it took more than one extra time for Cerro Gordo to defeat Arcola 57-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 19.

The Broncos' kept the advantage through the second overtime period with a 57-56 scoring edge over the Purple Riders.

In recent action on January 4, Arcola faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Cerro Gordo took on Kansas Tri-County Coop on January 11 at Kansas Tri-County Coop. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

