Well worth the ticket, Cerro Gordo outlasts Arcola in an overtime affair 57-56

Why not extra basketball? The spectators did not mind that it took more than one extra time for Cerro Gordo to defeat Arcola 57-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 19.
The Broncos' kept the advantage through the second overtime period with a 57-56 scoring edge over the Purple Riders.
In recent action on January 4, Arcola faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Cerro Gordo took on Kansas Tri-County Coop on January 11 at Kansas Tri-County Coop. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
