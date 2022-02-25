Well worth the ticket, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin outlasts Springfield Lanphier in an overtime affair 63-57

Why not extra basketball? The spectators did not mind that it took more than one extra time for Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to defeat Springfield Lanphier 63-57 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 25.

Springfield Lanphier authored a promising start, taking advantage of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's shooting jumped to a 59-57 lead over Springfield Lanphier at halftime.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Cyclones, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 4-0 second overtime period, too.

