Well worth the ticket, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin outlasts Springfield Lanphier in an overtime affair 63-57

Why not extra basketball? The spectators did not mind that it took more than one extra time for Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to defeat Springfield Lanphier 63-57 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 25.
In recent action on February 18, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Normal and Springfield Lanphier took on Decatur Eisenhower on February 15 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Springfield Lanphier authored a promising start, taking advantage of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's shooting jumped to a 59-57 lead over Springfield Lanphier at halftime.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Cyclones, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 4-0 second overtime period, too.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.