Well worth the ticket, Taylorville outlasts Effingham in an overtime affair 53-46

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Taylorville finally eeked out a 53-46 victory over Effingham in Illinois boys basketball on December 21.
Taylorville's train of momentum chugged along the second overtime-period tracks with a 53-46 points differential.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.