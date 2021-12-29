Westville escapes Kansas Tri-County Coop 38-33

Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Westville passed in a 38-33 victory at Kansas Tri-County Coop's expense at Westville High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 17, Westville faced off against Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys and Kansas Tri-County Coop took on Tuscola on December 18 at Tuscola High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.