Westville showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Danville Schlarman 58-27 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 7.

In recent action on January 28, Westville faced off against Georgetown La Salette. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.