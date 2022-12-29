 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westville narrowly edges Oakland Tri-County in tight triumph 45-42

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Westville wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 45-42 over Oakland Tri-County at Westville High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Westville and Oakland Tri-County played in a 38-33 game on December 29, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 17, Oakland Tri-County squared off with Tuscola in a basketball game. For more, click here.

