Westville outlasts Fithian Oakwood in overtime classic 49-45

Bonus basketball saw Westville use the overtime to top Fithian Oakwood 49-45 on January 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Tigers, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 49-45 first overtime period, too.
In recent action on January 11, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Milford and Westville took on Gilman Iroquois West on January 11 at Gilman Iroquois West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
