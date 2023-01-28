Westville passes stress test against Georgetown La Salette 45-35

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Westville still prevailed 45-35 against Georgetown La Salette in Illinois boys basketball on January 28.
Last season, Georgetown La Salette and Westville squared off with December 17, 2021 at Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys Academy last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Georgetown La Salette faced off against Milford and Westville took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on January 21 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.